WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game
3-0-8
(three, zero, eight)
Keno
07-09-14-16-23-25-27-30-32-33-35-39-48-49-61-68-69-72-75-78
(seven, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight)
Match 4
01-02-08-12
(one, two, eight, twelve)
Mega Millions
25-37-58-69-75, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-five; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
