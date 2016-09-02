Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 1

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 1, 2016
Dylan Lee Andreason, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for communicating with a minor for an immoral purpose, second-degree child rape, and third-degree child molestation.
Susan Carol Beach, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Colleen Ione Fowle, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Jeremy Andrew Frechette, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence.
Elias Gonzalez De Jesus, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Billy Joe King, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department for a DOC detainer and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Jonathan William Long, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree robbery.
Stuart Douglas Mckay, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for pornography depicting minors.
Arturo Vargas Navarro, booked by the Everson Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Dodge Kelly Rhodes, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
James Rowcliffe, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree driving with a suspended license
Kristopher James Salo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for a controlled substance violation.
Reynaldo R Sierra, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a felony sex offender registration violation.
Jeffrey Stephen Treat, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Comments