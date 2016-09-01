Whatcom County Jail report for Aug. 31

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Katherine Marie Abitia, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Jason David Leon Billy, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jacquelyn Azure Elzea, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, first-degree assault, and drive-by shooting.
Rocky D. Gist, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Louis Charles Janssen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
India Jean Lambson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Carina Duplissey Meneses, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fugitive from justice warrants.
Amanda Rae Perry, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Nathan Scott Rackliff, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Martin Joseph Riel, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Scott Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi Drug Court violation.
Audrey N. Tellez, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for misdemeanor criminal attempt.
D. Blake Timothy Vandermeulen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree identity theft and second-degree vehicle prowl.
Carroll Dean Wells, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order.
