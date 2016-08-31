Whatcom County Jail report for Aug. 30

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
AUG. 30, 2016
Richard Leo Blume, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Aaron Quinten Briones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run of an attended vehicle.
Zachary Gregory Brooks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Richard Sheldon Cooke, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobedience of a lawful order of the court.
William David Jefferson Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree assault.
Leeann Mitsuko Kuromoto, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Alan Scot Manke, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for unlawful age ID/supplying a minor, and a probation or parole violation.
Brett Michael Matheson, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Salish David Miller, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Laticia Angel Parrott, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree theft.
Zach William Stewart, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and driving under the influence.
Kyley Kalahan Trecker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation and fourth-degree assault.
Atticus Timothy Willis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass.
