Whatcom County Jail report for Aug. 28

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
AUG. 28, 2016
Tyler Bennett, booked by the Lynden Police Department for minor intoxicated in a public place.
Lindsey D. Brehm, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Miranda Lynsey Rae Hasty, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department for a DOC detainer and resisting arrest.
Jason Allen Jansen Jaime, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Sandra Barbra Lintz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting.
Jason Harold Mack, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Heidi Dale Padilla, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Reuben Santiago Perez, booked by the Everson Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
Daniel M. Ringel, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Thomas Jay Roosma, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Victor Salazar Jr., booked by the Everson Police Department for obstructing a police officer and fourth-degree assault.
Kendra Irene Schedlin-Gray, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for first-degree burglary.
Nathan Michael Smith, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Michael Shawn Sullivan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and for failure to appear for third-degree malicious mischief.
Phillip Jamar Woodson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for poison or dangerous drug violation, criminal trespass, and under 21 in possession of marijuana.
