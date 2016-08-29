Whatcom County Jail report for Aug. 26-28

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
AUG. 26, 2016
Rita Ann Asgeirsson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
David W Bacusmo, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jacob Wayne Brooks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for removal or destruction of park property.
Aaron Peter Chevalley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Cody A. Cummins, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for disorderly conduct/fighting.
Antjuan Terrell Davis, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer and a new criminal activity hold.
Cuina Dong, booked by the Department of Fish and Wildlife for shellfish violations.
Cameron James Casper Flavin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Margaret Helen Graham-Jacob, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, violation of a no-contact order, and for failure to appear for third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and violation of an anti-harassment order.
Rachel Nicole Griffith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
James Allen Jarboe, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Shelley Denice Kelly, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
Alvin Marques Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for no valid operator's license without ID, third-degree assault and battery, third-degree domestic violence assault and battery, and failure to appear for minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Thomas Phillip Montes II, booked by the Lynden Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Spencer Raphael Morris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and a controlled-substance violation.
Brittani Ryanne Rawlins, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking.
Nicholas Warren Robillard, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking.
Scott Nikki Robinson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft and third-degree theft.
Joseph Paul Rossiter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Joseph James Schiavone, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order.
Jerod Kindred Sestrom, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUG. 27, 2016
Jeremy Alfredo Alvarado, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Christopher Rex Burke, booked by the Washington State Patrol, Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, two counts of second-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.
Ray Siam Lhut Charles Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Cody William Dykstra, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Stephanie Renae Hager, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for second-degree assault.
James Earl Harkness, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Oscar Herrera-Alcala, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct and failure to appear for violation of a domestic-violence protection order, violation of a civil anti-harassment order and fourth-degree assault.
Eric P. Jensen, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kristi Lynn Kallerman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Ian Walker Krause, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Nichole Marie Lee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Everson Police Department for possession of a dangerous weapon, for third-degree driving with a suspended license, fourth-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid operator's license without ID, possession of an ID belonging to another, resisting arrest, possession of stolen vehicle, and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Isaiah Jonathon Mayshack, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
David Bradley Myers Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Tamara J. Neyens, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Sheila Lynn Phair, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, and for failure to appear for first-degree and second-degree criminal trespass.
AUG. 28, 2016
Robert Lee Alejandre, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Brittany Nicole Burnett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
David Patrick Churchill, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for theft of motor vehicle.
Talesha Finkbonner, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence.
Taner Scott Gran, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving, reckless endangerment, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear for reckless endangerment.
Alix Lorraine Hartmann, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Michael William Joyner Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree vehicle prowl and second-degree theft.
Jagmitter S. Mandhar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Julia Anne McBeath, booked by the Washington State Patrol for shoplifting.
John Michael Montes Roach, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Spencer Rodimir Morgan, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing.
Chelsea Donae Ross, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation.
Clyde Rodney West, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass.
Tyler Joseph Woods, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
