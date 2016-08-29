Woman killed in wreck northeast of Ferndale; driver flees

A Bellingham woman is dead and the driver is being sought on charges of fleeing the single-car wreck early Sunday, Aug. 28, northeast of Ferndale.
Georgianna M. James, 32, was killed when she was thrown from a green 2004 Ford Explorer as it crashed at 500 W. Pole Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Authorities are seeking the driver of the SUV, who fled.
“We’re still trying to track down who she was with,” said Sgt. Mark Francis of the state patrol.
Investigators said the SUV was eastbound on a straightaway between two sharp curves and drifted to the right, slamming into a ditch.
Excessive speed was cited as the cause of the wreck, and charges are pending against the driver, the state patrol said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
