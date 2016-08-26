Whatcom County Jail report for Aug. 25

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Aug. 25, 2016
Derk Martin Aalpoel, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for violation of a domestic-violence protection order, second-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree malicious mischief.
Olga Kathryn Bergdahl, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for second-degree burglary.
Kevin Dale Crump, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Ryan Bradley Davison, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Zack Thomas Elwell, booked by the Lynden and Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
James Dominick Jarosz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Angela Lynn Krick, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Brandon Keith Meyer, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
William Thursby Mitchell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Matthew Allen Osness, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and unlawful issuance of bank checks.
April Alley Ritter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Scott Nikki Robinson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Atri Abraham Roy, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Johanna Lynn Simpson, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Matthew Charles Staniford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a courtesy hold from Skagit County.
Victor Ryan Charles Sweet, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Albert Eugene White, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Comments