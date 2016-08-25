Whatcom County Jail report for Aug. 24

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Manuel Lewis Ballut, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Kevin Cadwallader Bate, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Ross Clifford Carrington, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Andrea Sky Derowitsch, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for assault.
Humberto Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Raphaella M. Hernandez-Estrada, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
James Duane Jackson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Scott Robert Lemon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Dasheik Muhammad, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault/other weapon.
David Nathaniel Nixt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Cassandra Anne Roberts, booked by the Nooksack Indian Tribe for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Melissa Marie Setzer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance (methamphetamine) intent to manufacture, and failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass.
Nathan Michael Smith, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC new criminal activity hold.
Jeffrey Lewis Wier, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kelli Verlene Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Comments