An early morning argument near Sunset Pond left a man shot and a juvenile in custody

An argument early Thursday morning near Sunset Pond landed an 18-year-old man in the emergency department with a gunshot wound to his leg and a juvenile in custody.
Bellingham Police were called to the 3400 block of James Street at 12:20 a.m. Thursday because of a disagreement between two people who knew each other, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy.
They found that the victim had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot injury to his leg, Murphy said. He was treated at the emergency room and released.
Probable cause was established against an unnamed juvenile suspect, Murphy said, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing, Murphy said, but police recovered what they believe was the gun used in the shooting along with several others.
