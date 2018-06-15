Vandal caused thousands in damage to this partially-built Bellingham apartment complex

A partially-built apartment complex in the Samish neighborhood was vandalized Wednesday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, the owner of a construction company called Bellingham police to report vandalism at a new apartment complex being built in the 100 block of S. Ashley Street, according to Lt. Don Almer with Bellingham police.
The owner said someone had come into the apartment units Wednesday night and cut electrical wire from the electrical boxes, Almer said. Damage was estimated to be around $5,000, making the crime a felony, he said.
Closed-circuit surveillance footage is being reviewed to check for suspect information, Almer said.
