Bellingham man arrested for allegedly molesting toddler

A Bellingham man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly molesting a toddler.
Tyler Dale Jones, 29, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. Jones made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Whatcom County Superior Court. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 22.
Jones turned himself into Bellingham Police Wednesday, with his attorney present, around 7 a.m. Jones was released from jail roughly 12 hours later, on $10,000 bail.
In mid-April, Bellingham police started an investigation after a 3-year-old girl told a family member that she was hurting, according to Lt. Danette Beckley.
Comments