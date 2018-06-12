Bellingham man allegedly used cell phone app to stalk woman

A Bellingham man was arrested after a tenant reported he was stalking a woman through an app on her cellphone.
Kurt Prasse, 56, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of felony stalking. Prasse’s first appearance was scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in Whatcom County Superior Court.
Earlier this year, a 43-year-old woman was contacted by a witness who used to rent a room from Prasse. The tenant told the woman that Prasse was tracking her movements through an app on her phone. The woman told police she was unaware the app was there, according to Lt. Danette Beckley with Bellingham Police.
The tenant later moved out due to “feeling unsafe because of Prasse’s revelations and statements regarding (the woman),” Beckley said.
Both the woman and the tenant reported Prasse to the police, which led to an investigation before Prasse’s arrest Monday, Beckley said.
The woman had a protection order in place against Prasse, but Prasse is currently appealing the case, according to court records.
Beckley said she was unsure which app Prasse allegedly used to track the woman’s whereabouts.
