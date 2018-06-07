Victim identified in fatal crash into Nooksack delta

Authorities have identified the passenger who died Wednesday morning when a car flew off Lummi Shore Drive and flipped upside down into waters of the Nooksack River Delta.
Billy R. Robbins, 38, drowned in a car that was westbound on Lummi Shore toward Haxton Way when he missed a curve, flipped and sank into Smuggler Slough.
A Lummi Nation Police Department officer swam into the water to free Robbins from the car, hauled him to dry land and began resuscitation efforts.
Firefighters continued CPR, but Robbins died at the scene. Robbins had no known local address and may have recently moved from Tacoma, the Washington State Patrol said.
He died from accidental drowning compounded by "illicit drug use," said Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County medical examiner.
The driver of the car, Logan Slade Carmona of Blaine, was booked Wednesday into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide/reckless driving, driving under the influence and a Department of Corrections detainer.
Carmona, 29, remained in custody Thursday.
Under a March 1 plea bargain, Carmona pleaded guilty in Whatcom County Superior Court to felony car theft and drug charges.
He was sentenced to 90 days in jail on concurrent terms that were to begin immediately after his plea.
