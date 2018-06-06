She had details about her attacker, leading police to make arrest for rape

A Bellingham man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a rape last week, police said.
Ronald D. Woods, 67, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree rape, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.
He remained in custody Wednesday.
"A 22-year-old female victim reported that she had been raped," Beckley said. "The victim was able to give some details about the suspect, whom she had recently met. "
Beckley said the attack occurred May 30 and the investigation identified Woods as the suspect.
The woman wasn't named and The Bellingham Herald doesn't print the names of sexual assault victims without their consent.
Detectives served a search warrant at Woods' home Tuesday and took him into custody, she said.
Under Washington state law, second-degree rape is a class A felony and is defined as a sexual assault by forcible compulsion or when the victim is incapable of consent.
