Lummi Nation man, registered sex offender sentenced for new child sex offense

A 20-year-old Bellingham registered sex offender was sentenced Monday in federal court on a new sexual abuse charge.
Jason Little Sky James Jr. was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor, with 20 years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.
James, who is a member of the Lummi Nation, was indicted last November and pleaded guilty in March.
At James’ sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge James L. Robart “noted the need to protect the public from James Jr.,” according to a DOJ press release. James will be required to again register as a sex offender when he's released from prison.
In mid-September 2017, a Lummi police detective received a report that a teenage girl had been involved in a sexual relationship with James, beginning in December 2016, according to court records filed in the case.
During a forensic interview, the girl told investigators she was in a sexual relationship with James and the two had discussed her age before engaging in sexual activity, the records state. She was 13 or 14 at the time.
At the time of the sexual acts, James was a registered Level 1 sex offender. He had previously been convicted in 2015 for indecent liberties with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Department of Justice.
More information on that conviction was not immediately available.
