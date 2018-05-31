Usually places for relaxation and recreation, two area golf courses become crime targets

Bellingham Police responded to a pair of incidents at Lake Padden Golf Course in the past week, but fortunately neither was as severe as what happened at Swinomish Golf Links near Anacortes.
At 3:14 a.m. May 24, police responded to a report of a broken lock on a gate at Lake Padden, according to police logs. No loss was reported, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley, who added, "Not sure if anyone even went through the gate."
Four days later, police were back at the city-owned course, responding to a report of a golf cart theft. Employees told police they thought it was a group that had been golfing together and had a truck with a trailer, Beckley said. No video was available of the theft of the cart, which is valued at $8,500.
Though serious, the incidents pale when compared to the estimated $100,000 worth of damage done by vandals at Swinomish Golf Links, according to a Facebook post by Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Chairman Brian Cladoosby.
According to Cladoosby's post, grass killer was used on 16 of the 18 greens at the golf course.
"They spelled out very derogatory terms in front of some of our greens," Cladoosby wrote.
The Swinomish tribe is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandals, according to an Anacortes American story about the incident. The Skagit County Sheriff's Office and Swinomish Police Department are investigating.
The course remains open, Cladoosby told the American, as the course determines whether it can replace the greens or if the soil has been damaged, as well.
