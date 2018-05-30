WWU sent out a sexual assault alert Saturday, and here's what's happened since

Western Washington University sent out an alert late Saturday warning that a female Western student reported to University Police that she had been raped.
The reported incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the Birnam Wood Apartments near the university. According to the alert, the sexual assault suspect, who is not a student, was an acquaintance of the woman and was visiting when the non-consensual sex occurred.
According to information provided late Tuesday by WWU Communications Director Paul Cocke, University Police have since interviewed the suspect and instructed him to remain off Western's campus. No arrest has been made, but police are presenting the case to the Whatcom County prosecutor for possible charges.
