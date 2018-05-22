This Whatcom community is known for leaving doors open, but it's time to lock up

A Lynden Chamber of Commerce Facebook post Monday evening warned residents of a recent "significant increase" in break-ins, thefts and attempted thefts in the area.

According to the post, the most recent incidents occurred last weekend, and investigations are ongoing.

A message has been left with the Lynden Police Department asking how much of an increase the area has seen.

"Businesses, residential neighborhoods, storage areas (such as backyard tool sheds) and construction sites have all been targets," the post read.

Because of the recent wave, Lynden Police are asking residents and business owners to be "proactive in deterring these crimes, especially as warmer weather has arrived and we tend to leave windows and doors open for ventilation."

Police advise keeping windows, doors, vehicles and storage sheds locked and to use high-grade locks when you can.

Other advice included:

▪ Keeping tools, equipment and construction trailers locked and stored indoors when possible.

▪ Making sure motion sensor lights are working, outdoor lighting is available and on and installing alarm systems, if practical.

▪ Getting to know your neighbors and being vigilant of what is going on around your neighborhood.

▪ Avoid engaging a suspect on your own and putting yourself in a dangerous situation if you do witness a crime. Instead, contact the Lynden Police Department by calling 911 or 360-354-2828.

"Working together, we will be able to minimize these incidents, and hopefully deter those who seek to do us and our property harm, and perhaps capture those who do," the Chamber post said.

This story will be updated.