Bellingham man arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of women on campus

A 57-year-old Bellingham man was arrested Thursday for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of female students in a library on Western Washington University’s campus.
Charles Gregory Vergin was arrested on suspicion of felony stalking and voyeurism, according to Whatcom County Jail records.
WWU sent an alert to students and community members Friday morning, but did not identify Vergin as the suspect.
On Thursday, a male WWU student told University Police he witnessed a man in Wilson Library two days prior taking inappropriate photos or videos from under desks of seated female students, according to the alert.
The student helped University Police identify the man. University Police searched the library two days later and found Vergin.
Paul Cocke, a spokesperson for WWU, said he didn’t know what Vergin was doing in the library or why he was there again two days later, but noted it was open to the public.
Vergin was questioned at the library by an officer and arrested after he attempted to hide and drop a small camera he had, according to the alert.
Search warrants were served on Vergin’s camera and house, according to the alert. Cocke declined to elaborate on whether inappropriate photos or videos were found, citing an active police investigation.
The alert said Vergin was not a student or employee of WWU, but it’s unclear whether he has any other affiliation to the university.
Police said it’s unclear whether this incident is related to the other numerous incidents of voyeurism or indecent exposure near or on campus.
