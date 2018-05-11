Whatcom County man arrested after allegedly molesting 9-year old girl

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Whatcom County man Thursday evening on suspicion of molesting a 9-year-old girl.
According to Undersheriff Jeff Parks, the young girl came forward to say Benjamin Vazquez Lopez, who she is familiar with, had touched her inappropriately "on sexual areas of her body." A recent incident occurred last month during spring break, Parks said, when Vazquez Lopez allegedly exposed himself while touching her.
Parks said Vazquez Lopez was interviewed and denied the accusation.
Vazquez Lopez was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, and he remained in jail Friday.
