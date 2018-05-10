Whatcom County man arrested after 15-year-old girl accuses him of molestation

A North Whatcom County man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 15-year-old girl after sheriff’s deputies were called to his home Monday night to respond to reports that he was heavily intoxicated and acting uncontrollably.
Deputies were called to the 7500 block of Goodwin Road near Nooksack by family members who were concerned that Chip Lee Ugland, 27, was "banging his head on the wall and acting out," Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks said.
Deputies managed to calm Ugland down, Parks said, and found he didn't meet the threshold for a detoxification or mental health hold.
But, as deputies spoke to Ugland and witnesses, Parks said, they were told that earlier Monday a 15-year-old girl that Ugland is familiar with had accused him of molesting her since she was 11.
"I think he knew that she had made a complete disclosure," Parks said.
Ugland was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree child rape early Tuesday morning and was released on $50,000 bail that evening. He is scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m. May 18 in Whatcom County Superior Court.
