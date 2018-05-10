Yet another indecent exposure incident reported at this Bellingham park

Bellingham Police are looking for a man who reportedly flashed his genitalia to a female who was running at Lake Padden Park Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m., according to scanner reports. Only one person called to report the incident, which occurred near the west entrance to the park, according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.

Police on bicycles rode the trails near the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, who was described at a thin, white male in his 60s with a gray beard and wearing gray sweats and possibly a hat. Detectives are looking into whether this incident is related to others in the area.

