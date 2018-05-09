The truck drove off with her halfway out and left her bleeding in a crosswalk

A 29-year old Bellingham woman was left lying in a downtown crosswalk with a brain bleed after she allegedly was pushed out of a truck by her ex-boyfriend during an argument early Tuesday morning, police said.
Bellingham Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Magnolia at 1:37 a.m. May 8 after a witness reported seeing the woman either thrown from or hit by a white truck. Officers found the woman unresponsive in a crosswalk, with blood pooling around her head, according to information provided by Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.
Medics also responded and took the woman to St. Joseph hospital.
After interviewing the witness and reviewing city cameras, police were able to identify the vehicle and a suspect and passed the case off to detectives, who arrested Justin Connors-Driftmier, 34 of Bellingham, Tuesday evening on suspicion of second-degree assault. Connors-Driftmier remained in Whatcom County Jail Wednesday morning.
Detectives said they believe the assault was the result of a domestic dispute between Connors-Driftmier and the woman.
According to police reports, Connors-Driftmier and the victim recently broke up following a two-year relationship, but ran into each other while out downtown.
Connors-Driftmier, the victim and Connors-Driftmier's male roommate all left in the roommate's truck. Police said video shows the truck stop, the roommate get out of the truck, go to the passenger side of the truck and attempt to get the woman out of the vehicle.
According to reports, video then showed the roommate return to the driver's side of the truck, which began to pull away with the passenger's side door open and the woman hanging out of the vehicle.
Connors-Driftmier was seated in the middle of the truck, and, according to reports, video shows him pushing the woman from the truck as it traveled northbound on Railroad Avenue. She fell to the pavement and did not move as the truck left the area.
