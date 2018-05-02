Do you know this man? He's suspected of stealing more than $1,500 of jewelry

Bellingham Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing more than $1,500 of jewelry from Cresswell Boggs on April 17.
Surveillance video of the suspect was released on the department's Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The suspect is described as 6-foot-2 with a skinny to medium build, according to an email from Lt. Danette Beckley, and he had a closely shaved head under his baseball cap. He also appeared to have a neck tattoo on the video.
If you can identify the suspect, police ask you submit a tip at cob.org/tips or call 360-778-8611 and reference case number 18B21710.
