Bellingham Police released security camera footage of a man suspected of stealing $1,500 worth of jewelry from Cresswell Boggs in downtown Bellingham on April 17. Bellingham Police Dept. Aggregated by Jim Donaldson
Crime

Do you know this man? He's suspected of stealing more than $1,500 of jewelry

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

May 02, 2018 12:27 PM

Bellingham Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing more than $1,500 of jewelry from Cresswell Boggs on April 17.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released on the department's Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as 6-foot-2 with a skinny to medium build, according to an email from Lt. Danette Beckley, and he had a closely shaved head under his baseball cap. He also appeared to have a neck tattoo on the video.

If you can identify the suspect, police ask you submit a tip at cob.org/tips or call 360-778-8611 and reference case number 18B21710.

