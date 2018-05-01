They ran upstairs in a Lynden home when deputies arrived. Here's how the incident ended.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit peacefully diffused an incident early Sunday morning near Lynden High School after an investigation found a teenage couple had outstanding felony warrants for robbery and allegedly stole a car from one of the teenager's step-parents.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the 5900 block of Lawrence Road near Everson at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning in response to a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a Sheriff's Office press release. Deputies spoke to a 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, who reportedly said their step-daughter's boyfriend, 19-year-old Chase Joseph Hoff, had taken the car and was with their step-daughter, 18-year-old Jaydin Denise Leininger.
According to the release, the victims told deputies that they had contacted Hoff about the car, and he replied that, "the car was gone, they could 'call the cops,' and Hoff then made (a) statement about shooting their home up."
An investigation led deputies to the location of the car in Lynden and uncovered that Hoff and Leininger had felony warrants for first-degree robbery from an earlier investigation by the Ferndale Police Department.
Deputies found the stolen car outside a house in the 8500 block of Vinup Road and saw Hoff and Leininger lying on couches inside, according to the release. When deputies announced their presence, Hoff and Leininger reportedly went upstairs and refused to exit the home.
Soon after the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived, according to the release, Hoff and Leininger exited and were taken into custody without further incident.
Hoff and Leininger were booked into Whatcom County Jail on the outstanding felony warrants, while the matter of the alleged stolen vehicle was referred to the prosecuting attorney's office. According to jail records as of Tuesday afternoon, Leininger had been released on bail, while Hoff remained in custody.
Comments