This is why Bellingham police converged on a Yorky's Market late one night this week

Police are continuing to search for a man who robbed a Yorky's Market at gunpoint late Tuesday night.
The robber, armed with a handgun, entered the store at 2418 Alabama St. shortly before 11:52 p.m. and demanded the employee hand over cash from the register, according to Bellingham Police Cpl. Kyle Nelson.
The clerk did. The robber then ran off.
"A K9 (police dog) track was initiated after the suspect fled, but it was not successful in locating the suspect," Nelson said.
There were few details about the robber. He was wearing a mask and dark clothing.
How much cash was taken wasn't known. The employee wasn't hurt.
Comments