More than 100 kilograms of drugs seized thanks to this new cross-border program

A six-month, cross-border investigation by authorities in Canada and the United States led to charges being filed against a British Columbia man for trafficking more than 100 kilograms of drugs between the two countries, according to a Canadian Press story published Wednesday on TheProvince.com.
The investigation reportedly found two boats meeting on multiple occasions near San Juan Island.
“It’s a challenging environment, but I think this shows an example of the extent that we do have capabilities that help ensure and provide some comfort that our border integrity is intact,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Kieth Finn said at a news conference Wednesday, according to the Canadian Press Story.
Police seized 55 kilograms of cocaine, 47 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and more than a kilogram of heroin in February 2017 after one of the boats docked in Canada, Finn said. Two high-speed boats, firearms and $150,000 in cash also were seized, according to the story.
“These seizures represent a significant amount of illegal drugs that have been prevented from reaching our streets and harming our people and our communities,” Finn said told the Canadian Press.
Finn said the investigation was a big boost for a new marine policing program that allows U.S. and Canadian officers to work on each other's police vessels to make crossing the border easier and help prevent smuggling and trafficking between the two countries.
William Barnes, a 51-year-old from Saanich, B.C., has been charged with multiple drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the story, though he is not currently in police custody.
Gary Horton of Washington state has pleaded guilty to trafficking-related charges, according to the story, and will be sentenced in September.
Blaine Homeland Security acting assistant special agent Dan Behrends told the Canadian Press that the drugs have been traced to California and the investigation is continuing.
Comments