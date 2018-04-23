He exposed himself to children, and might have been caught on camera

Bellingham Police are checking security camera footage in hopes of identifying a man who reportedly exposed himself to two children Saturday night at Bellis Fair mall.
Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer said someone called police about 9 p.m. Saturday to report the incident at a restroom near the mall's food court.
"An adult male had been groping himself and showing himself to a 10-year-old male and a 5-year-old male inside the men’s restroom area near the food court.," Almer said.
Almer said the children reported the incident to the person who called police.
He said the boys told the caller that the man had been standing near the urinals, and that he didn't speak to them or threaten them.
"Officers obtained security imagery for the possible suspect; detectives have been contacted for identification clarification as well as for possible link analysis to other incidents," Almer said.
Several instances of lewd conduct and voyeurism have been reported since last summer, especially around Lake Padden and in neighborhoods surrounding Western Washington University and on campus.
Comments