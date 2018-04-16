This keeps happening in areas around WWU

A man was masturbating outside an apartment building early Sunday in the Sehome neighborhood, the latest of more than two dozen similar incidents reported since last summer, officials said.
It wasn't immediately known if the incident about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Garden Street is related to other recent lewd conduct on the Western Washington University campus and in surrounding Bellingham neighborhoods, WWU said in a statement.
"A female resident witnessed a male standing outside of her window masturbating," according to Bellingham Police.
A 3 a.m. text message and email from WWU alerted students and staff to the incident.
In the email, WWU officials described the suspect as a 25-year-old man about 6 feet tall, thin, and wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.
That description also was broadcast to Bellingham Police officers responding to the incident, according to radio transmissions.
Police searched the area but did not find the man.
