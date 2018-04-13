Bellingham preschool teacher suspected of multiple child sex offenses

A Bellingham preschool teacher was arrested Thursday for several alleged child sex offenses.
Ronald Lynn Guier was arrested on suspicion of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, first-degree incest, second-degree rape and witness tampering.
Guier, 40, was listed as a paraeducator and preschool teacher at Roosevelt Elementary on the school's website. By 11 a.m. Friday, Guier's photo and information had been removed.
He was hired in 2014 as a paraeducator and had been teaching in the Roosevelt Elementary preschool program since January, according to Jackie Brawley, a spokeswoman for Bellingham Schools. He has been placed on administrative leave.
Roosevelt Principal Tom Gresham sent an email to parents Friday morning alerting them to Guier's arrest.
Brawley said the school district is working with the Bellingham Police Department on its investigation, which is being handled by the Family Crimes Unit. She said the investigation doesn't involve Bellingham public school students.
The victim was a minor when the abuse started, but is now a vulnerable adult, according to Lt. Danette Beckley with Bellingham Police.
When asked for more information regarding Guier’s arrest, Beckley said the case was sensitive and complex and requested The Bellingham Herald file a public disclosure request.
Guier is scheduled to make his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court at 3 p.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
