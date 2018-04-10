This Bellingham resident hid under a bed before calling 911

Bellingham police arrested two men early Monday morning for reportedly breaking into a residence in the 1800 block of Valencia Street.
Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident who was hiding under a bed after hearing someone break into the home at about 5:30 a.m., according to Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer.
When officers arrived, they found the two men leaving the residence and ordered them to stop.
While one of the two men initially followed commands and got on the ground, he later attempted to kick officers, Almer said. The other man also reportedly fought with officers.
Anthony Lee Beckwith, 29, of Bellingham, and Lucas Jerome Cooke were booked into Whatcom County jail for residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief for allegedly damaging the front door while breaking in, resisting arrest and second-degree vehicle prowling.
