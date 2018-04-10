Would you pay $400 for a sweatshirt? Here's how one Bellingham man tried to avoid it

A sweatshirt with a logo popular among fashion-conscious millennials was stolen at knifepoint in a Puget neighborhood robbery Saturday night.
Officers flooded the area around Lakeway Drive and Nevada Street about 8 p.m. Saturday, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. Beckley said the suspect was described as a white man, about 18 to 20 years old, wearing a gray hoodie and carrying a black backpack.
"Police action at Lakeway and Nevada. Lots of cars with our lights on, please slow down and be careful," police said on Twitter.
Beckley said several officers searched the area, including a canine unit from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, but the suspect escaped.
The victim wasn't injured, Beckley said.
She said the sweatshirt bears the Supreme logo and was valued at $400. The robbery occurred near the roundabout on Nevada Street at Edwards Street.
Police said the victim said it was a red zippered hoodie with the word "Supreme" printed on the side of the hood.
Supreme is a skateboard-clothing line that started in 1994.
Its distinctive logo is based on the propaganda images of conceptual artist Barbara Kruger, according to Wikipedia.
As it gained popularity, the company has partnered with such big names as Nike, The North Face and most recently Louis Vuitton, according to fashion magazines.
"The fandom is essentially a subculture in itself," according to a July 2016 article in the online publication Vice.
Secondhand Supreme items can fetch $2,500 or more, the Vice article said.
