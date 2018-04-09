Missing Lynden-area man found dead

A Lynden-area man missing since early March was found dead over the weekend in a field near the U.S.-Canada border, authorities said.
Robert Cross, 64, was last seen about 10 a.m. March 6, helping a neighbor near H Street Road and Froberg Road.
"It does not appear that any foul play was involved and he may have passed away due to natural causes," said Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks.
Parks said the investigation was continuing and Cross's body had been turned over to the county medical examiner.
Parks said Cross was found in his 2003 GMC Yukon behind a house in the 2800 block of H Street Road.
A Facebook page dedicated to Cross's disappearance mourned his death in a post on Sunday.
"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Robert's body and vehicle have been found off the road in Blaine hidden in a field with tall brush. Thank you all for your prayers and your support," the post said.
Cross' family told authorities that he didn't suffer from any cognitive disabilities but had a history of heart trouble, Parks said.
He said that the area where Cross' body was found had been searched by people on the ground and from the air.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments