It happened again? Police investigating this for at least 4th time in the past month

Bellingham Police are investigating an indecent exposure Thursday evening at Lake Padden Park, officials said.
"(The victim) reported a male flashed his genitalia while she walked on the trail," according to an entry in the Police Department's online activity reports.
Lt. Mike Johnston said the incident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Thursday near one of the park's two fishing docks.
Johnston said the victim told officers that the suspect was a brown-skinned man about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black rain jacket and jeans, Johnston said.
He said the victim believed that the suspect was given a ride in a "deep blue station wagon with tinted windows."
It was at least the fourth similar incident reported since March 10 at the popular park on Bellingham's southeast side.
David E. Cain, 62, of Bellingham, was arrested March 29 on suspicion of indecent exposure, based on a sketch of the suspect in two incidents March 10.
Johnston said Detective Sue Howell was investigating Thursday's incident. Tips can be sent to Howell at 360-778-8682, anonymously at 360-778-8611, or online at cob.org/tips.
