He allegedly had guns and a motor vehicle to sell, but they weren't buying it

Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly burglarizing storage units and trying to sell stolen guns, according to Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks.
Kode William Sirmans, who lives north of Bellingham, was booked into Whatcom County Jail over the weekend on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
He posted bail and was released from jail.
The case, which may have involved a number of burglaries, remained under investigation Tuesday.
Sirmans is accused of taking items from Hilltop Dry Storage, 5733 Everson Goshen Road, including four to five guns, as well as six to seven guns from a storage locker at a Pacific Self Storage.
The Hilltop owner reported the incident in February in which locks had been cut on about nine storage lockers.
Which Pacific Self Storage was burglarized and when wasn't known Tuesday.
Sirmans also allegedly tried to sell a stolen vehicle online and was arrested after he agreed to meet a deputy who posed as a buyer, according to Parks.
He also posted ads for firearms that were allegedly stolen in other burglaries, Parks said.
Authorities are continuing to identify and recover additional stolen property, he added.
