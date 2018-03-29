He's accused of exposing himself at Padden Park. Here's how police tracked him down.

Police have arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly exposing himself at Lake Padden Park earlier in March.
Bellingham resident David E. Cain was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure Thursday morning, Bellingham police said on Facebook.
"To those of you who contacted Detective (Sue) Howell with information regarding the male who exposed himself at Lake Padden Park," the post read, "he has been identified and arrested!"
Police released a sketch of the suspect last week and asked for the public's help in identifying him.
One incident was reported near the tennis courts a little after noon March 10 on the northwest side of the lake, Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said.
The other was reported the same day 37 minutes later at the bathrooms and showers nearby. Both locations were in the same general area of the popular park, which is located off South Samish Way in Bellingham.
A third incident occurred about 8 a.m. March 11, south of the boat launch. It wasn't reported to police until two days later.
Earlier reports indicated the man was masturbating or exposing himself.
