Man stabbed outside Bellingham homeless emergency shelter

A man has been stabbed outside the Drop-In Center, an emergency homeless shelter at 1013 W. Holly St. in Bellingham, according to emergency radio traffic.
Bellingham police were called to the shelter minutes after 12:45 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a man stabbing another man in self-defense.
One man was stabbed in the kidney area, but was conscious and breathing, according to emergency radio traffic. He was taken to St. Joseph hospital for non-life-threatening injuries for a puncture wound, Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer said.
An update on the man's condition was not immediately available.
Almer said police were still trying to determine whether the incident was a self-defense issue or not, and the investigation was ongoing.
Almer said more information about the men's identities was not known at this time, but both were speaking with police about the incident.
Almer said there was no public safety threat, and police weren't looking for anyone else.
