He was mad at her, so he made threats, she says. Then she found this.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his mother, police said.
Craig Everett Carrol, 20, was arrested shortly after midnight Friday on suspicion of felony harassment (domestic violence) and third-degree malicious mischief under $50.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, a woman called 911 because she believed her son might kill her.
Carrol allegedly threatened to murder his mother because he was mad at her, said Lt. Danette Beckley with Bellingham Police.
When the mother returned to her apartment in the 3700 block of Home Road, Carrol was there sharpening a knife, Beckley said.
The woman told police she had a reasonable fear that her son may carry out his threat, Beckley said.
