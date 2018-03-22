If you were on Slater, this is why sheriff's deputies were chasing a white van Wednesday

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly led Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies on a 1 1/2-mile chase on Slater Road.
The incident began 1:19 p.m. Wednesday when deputies were sent to check on a man in a white van yelling at someone inside on the 1800 block of Slater Road, according to Doug Chadwick, chief criminal deputy for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they saw a white van leaving and driving west on Slater Road.
They stopped the van and were walking toward the vehicle when the driver accelerated and fled, according to Chadwick.
Never miss a local story.
Deputies started to pursue but stopped the chase over concerns for other motorists when speeds increased to more than 80 miles per hour.
The pursuit started on Slater near Ferndale Road, and ended near the intersection of Slater and Haxton Way, he said.
As they checked the area, a Douglas Road resident called to report that a white van was parked next to their garage. Deputies found a a female crying in the van when they arrived. They found the driver across the street.
Deputies arrested Arthur Lee Robbins, who has no permanent residence, and booked him into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of violating a domestic violence no-contact order, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments