He exposed himself at Lake Padden Park. Now, police are asking for help finding him.

Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for indecent exposure at Lake Padden Park earlier in March.
One incident was reported near the tennis courts a little after noon March 10 on the northwest side of the lake, Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said. The other was reported the same day 37 minutes later at the bathrooms and showers nearby.
Both locations were in the same general area of the popular park, which is located off South Samish Way in Bellingham.
A third incident occurred about 8 a.m. March 11, south of the boat launch. It wasn't reported to police until two days later.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 50s. He had strawberry-blond hair in a bowl-style cut that was starting to gray. He had a strawberry-blond beard that was more white than gray.
The man was stocky, and 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.
He was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, green pants and unknown-style slippers.
Earlier reports indicated the man was masturbating or exposing himself.
The man's description doesn’t match that of the voyeur and flasher who police linked to more than two dozen incidents in summer and fall of 2017, Beckley has said.
Anyone who could help identify the indecent exposure suspect at Lake Padden is being asked to call Detective Sue Howell at 360-778-8682.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
