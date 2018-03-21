They reported gunfire, speeding cars in Burlington. The arrests led back to Whatcom.

A Bellingham man and woman were arrested Monday night arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting and car crash in Burlington.
Two teen boys, also from Whatcom County, were hurt in the car crash, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.
Keith Rawlins, 49, and Jantina Marie Sellers, 55, remained in custody Wednesday at the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
They were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, drive-by shooting and delivering drugs to a minor.
Rawlins also was booked on additional allegations of reckless driving, hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.
The two adults were arrested Tuesday night after a search warrant was served on a home on the 800 block of East Axton Road, north of Bellingham.
Detectives found three guns there, as well as various quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, Burlington police said.
Police also found a minivan they believe was involved in the crash.
What led to the incident remained under investigation, Burlington police officer Mike Lumpkin said, but the people involved knew each other.
"It definitely wasn't a random act," he said, adding that the four were not related.
Police received 911 calls about shots being fired near Spruce and Cedar streets in Burlington about 9:07 p.m. Monday. Callers also reported seeing two vehicles speeding through the area.
Responding officers found a car in the area that had rolled over. It was empty.
A block away, police located a 17-year-old Ferndale boy and a 16-year-old Bellingham boy.
They were treated for crash-related injuries, which weren't life-threatening.
Police confirmed that shots were fired, but they said there was no indication anyone was struck.
Burlington police served the search warrant with help from Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff's SWAT team.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
