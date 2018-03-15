He broke into her house and masturbated. Here's what it will cost him

The Washington State Department of Health announced this week it has suspended the credential of a Whatcom County surgical technologist through at least the end of 2020 for unprofessional conduct after he broke into the apartment of a Bellingham woman he dated for a short time and masturbated in her bedroom.

On Jan. 26, 2017, Glenn Tai Gong, 31, pleaded guilty in Whatcom County Superior Court to residential burglary, voyeurism and harassment. He was sentenced May 8, 2017, to one year and one day in prison and three months probation. He also must register as a sex offender.

On Feb. 10, 2015, Gong entered the woman’s D Street apartment after he removed a screen from a window and reached through it to unlock a back door, according to court records. The woman woke when she heard him in the hallway. Gong fled after she confronted him. Officers found Gong about two blocks from the apartment after the women called police at around 4:10 p.m..

He admitted to entering the apartment without the woman’s consent, including two earlier dates in January and February when he masturbated and ejaculated onto her bed, according court records filed in the case. She wasn’t home on those dates.

Gong's surgical technologist credential was issued June 15, 2016 and expired Feb. 23, 2017, according to state Department of Health records.