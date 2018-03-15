Teens arrested for bringing weapon to school. It's the second incident in two days.

Two middle school boys were arrested Tuesday after one of them allegedly brought a stun gun to school and discharged it, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.
Police were called to Shuksan Middle School around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a stun gun that was discharged in a classroom, Beckley said. The second boy then tried to hide the stun gun in his backpack in an attempt to avoid getting in trouble, Beckley said.
This is the second incident in two days where students were arrested for allegedly bringing weapons to the middle school.
The boys, age 13 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous weapons on school facilities and were released to their parents.
No injuries were reported, but the boys will be going through the juvenile court system, Beckley said.
Jackie Brawley, a spokeswoman for Bellingham schools, said the district is "taking this very seriously and have added additional supports and personnel to the school."
Brawley said the district's director of school safety and emergency management is working with local law enforcement on what steps to take.
Shuksan Middle School Principal Amy Carder sent an email to families after the incident, reminding families that weapons are prohibited at the school and encouraging students to share any concerns.
"We realize it can (be) disconcerting when these types of incidents occur, but it's also important that we reassure our students and families that Shuksan is full of dedicated staff members who take every safety issue and concern very seriously," the email read.
