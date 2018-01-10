A man was arrested last week after he allegedly used fraudulent practices to steal more than $10,000 from Terra Organics & Natural Food while he was an employee. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Bellingham.
Crime

He got an extra $10,000 from his employer, police say - but it landed him in jail

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

January 10, 2018 12:59 PM

A Bellingham man has been arrested for fraud while he worked at Terra Organic & Natural Foods on Cornwall Avenue.

Matthew Richard Hudson, 30, was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of first-degree theft of more than $5,000. Formal charges have not yet been filed against Hudson, whose first appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

In late November, Bellingham police officers began tracking fraudulent activity allegedly committed by Hudson, Lt. Don Almer said. While Hudson was an employee at Terra, he used fraudulent practices to steal more more than $10,000 from the company, Almer said.

Almer declined to specify the fraudulent practices Hudson used.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

