Kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint – more than two months later he’s finally in jail

A Bellingham man was arrested more than two months after he allegedly forced another person at gunpoint into a vehicle and tried to rob them.
Brett Anthony Hoffman, 26, was arrested Jan. 4 on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and an outstanding warrant for violating probation on an assault charge.
Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 19, Bellingham police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street, where the victims told police Hoffman had been inside the residence, pulled a handgun out and pointed it at them, according to Lt. Don Almer.
Hoffman then demanded that one of the victims drive him to a different location and use their debit card to pull out money, which they would then give to Hoffman, Almer said.
Never miss a local story.
The victim told officers Hoffman forced them into the vehicle at gunpoint, but one of them eventually got away and called police, Almer said. Officers were unable to find Hoffman, however.
On Jan. 4, around 4:45 p.m., officers spotted Hoffman in the 700 block of West Orchard Drive. The officers arrested Hoffman without incident and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday.
Hoffman has previous convictions for second-degree assault with substantial bodily harm, second-degree assault strangulation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a stolen vehicle and juvenile offenses for malicious mischief, DUI and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
Comments