Crime

Pair snatch customer’s change, steal skateboard as they flee Bellingham store

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

January 09, 2018 06:01 AM

Bellingham Police are searching for two men who stole a customer’s change at a Sunnyland grocery store, then assaulted a bystander and stole his skateboard as they fled Friday afternoon.

“Two white males (were) in line behind a customer who was being waited on,” at Deals Only, 2331 James Street, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. “(The) cashier was handing the customer change when the suspect white male reached in and forcefully took the change from the cashier.”

Beckley said as the men fled the store, they ran past a man on a skateboard, assaulted him, and stole his board.

She said the victim suffered a bloody nose and scrapes on his hand.

Both assailants were described as white men, 17 to 20 years old.

The value of the skateboard and the amount of cash stolen was unknown.

