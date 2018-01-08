File McClatchy
Robbers take phone, wallet from victims at gunpoint in two Bellingham neighborhoods

January 08, 2018 03:20 PM

Police are searching for three young men who attacked and robbed two men at gunpoint a few minutes apart Saturday night in the Sunnyland and Roosevelt neighborhoods.

In both instances, the assailants were males ages 17-20, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. From victims’ descriptions, it’s possible that two were white and one was black, she said.

“In both robberies, a small black handgun was displayed by one of the suspects,” Beckley said.

Both robberies occurred within a few blocks of each other shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

“A male running on the trail was tripped and assaulted by three suspects as they demanded money” about 6:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Moore Street, Beckley said. She said the victim suffered a head injury when he fell and the attackers stole his mobile phone.

Fifteen minutes later, in the 2500 block of King Street, three suspects with the same description hit a man in the head and demanded his wallet.

Beckley said police used a dog to track the suspects but they got away. She said items from the victim’s wallet were recovered.

