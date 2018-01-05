Police: Bellingham man tried to rob tattoo parlor, but his cousin ended up dead

The Bellingham man that police believe is connected to a murder at a Mount Vernon tattoo parlor pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree attempted robbery.
Andres Sanchez-Segovia, 20, is being held on $100,000 bail.
According to court documents, Sanchez-Segovia is believed to have participated in a plan to rob the tattoo parlor Dec. 17 with 19-year-old Jose Zapata – who was shot and killed – and one other man.
Court documents don’t detail who killed Zapata, though the Skagit County coroner ruled his death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.
Sanchez-Segovia was initially charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, but his charges were reduced once more was learned about the incident.
Jennifer Rancourt, Sanchez-Segovia’s lawyer, argued for his release or a reduction of bail from the initial $250,000, citing the reduction of charges and his cooperation with law enforcement.
“Any punishment the court could impose is certainly less than what he witnessed at the scene, seeing his cousin (Zapata) lying dead,” she said.
Trisha Johnson, lawyer with the prosecution, agreed that Sanchez-Segovia had given multiple voluntary interviews with law enforcement, but reminded the court that several of his comments were proven incorrect.
Sanchez-Segovia’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 26.
Johnson said the investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials are still piecing together what happened in the tattoo parlor.
