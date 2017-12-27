Blaine man fired several shots at his wife, crashed car as he fled

Police arrested a Blaine man late Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in connection with an attack on his wife at their home just outside the city.
Brian Lee Pukaluk, 43, was booked into Whatcom County Jail about 11 p.m. Tuesday on several charges, including attempted second-degree murder and second-degree arson. He remained in custody Wednesday morning.
Pukaluk was arrested when he crashed his car after he fled their home, where he attacked several people, set a small fire and fired several gunshots at his wife, said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo. Pukaluk also tried to set fire to some of his wife’s clothing, Elfo said.
His wife was not struck by any of the gunshots, Elfo said.
“During the course of the attack, she fled the house,” Elfo said. “He retrieved a gun from his vehicle and he shot at her multiple times.”
Elfo said the incident began about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday as a report of a man assaulting his wife and two other people at a home in the 9600 block of Ronald Drive, south of H Street.
“It’s an instance of really atrocious domestic violence,” Elfo said. “We’re lucky that no else one was injured. This is a residential neighborhood.”
Elfo said the situation escalated quickly. Units from the Blaine Police, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol assisted sheriff’s deputies, Elfo said.
A Special Response Unit and armored vehicles were requested, but ultimately those weren’t needed, he said.
Firefighters were called but were asked to wait away from the scene, according to emergency radio dispatches. It wasn’t clear if there were any serious injuries.
Elfo said the Sheriff’s Office is preparing a statement with further details on the incident.
In addition to the attempted murder and arson charges, Pukaluk was arrested for first-degree malicious mischief, a controlled-substance violation, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, and fourth-dgree assault.
Elfo said Pukaluk was suspected of using methamphetamine.
It’s not the first time that Pukaluk has faced drug and weapons charges.
In November 2016, Pukaluk received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, a felony. In August 2010, he was convicted of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and misdemeanor use or possession of a loaded firearm.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
